Video shows home health care aide beating 95-year-old NYC woman

NEW YORK – A home health care aide was caught on video beating a 95-year-old Harlem woman she was supposed to be caring for.

Disturbing home video from Nest and Ring cameras were rolling as the home health care aide tasked with taking care of beloved grandmother Dorothy Foye hit her multiple times, at one point even with a pot. She eventually fell to the ground, clutching her walker.

"I heard this woman screaming at her, cursing, saying the most obscene things. She was cursing her out," granddaughter Tiffany Mitchell said. "She was taking water bottles and juice bottles and cans and throwing them at my grandmother. She was just, like, walking around, she would toss something, then she would disappear."

"I was trying to fight back"

The family was helpless and heartbroken as they watched it play out on their phones.

"I wanted to jump through the camera and beat her," Mitchell said. "I'm screaming, Grandma, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, I'm coming."

Foye tried to fight back.

"I was trying to fight back, but, you know, I'm weak. I can't fight that big woman," she said.

"She could hardly stand up. She has her oxygen in her nose. She's on a walker. She was trying to keep her balance," Mitchell said. "She was helpless. She was like a helpless baby."

The brutal attack happened Sunday, and Foye said she still has aches and pains throughout her body and can't lift one of her arms.

"If I said I feel good, I'd be lying," Foye said.

She does have some words for the home health care attendant, however.

"I would like to beat her myself. Get somebody to beat her like she did me," Foye said.

The family has since hired a new aide from a different agency.

In the meantime, Medflyt at Home Health Care Agency says it has launched an internal investigation. Police are also investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.

The family says they want action to be taken against Medflyt as well.