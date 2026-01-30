N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul blasts ICE in push to ban local police cooperation

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking aim at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a bill that would outlaw state and local police cooperation with ICE on civil enforcement.

The Local Cops, Local Crimes Act would also ban ICE agents from using local detention centers for civil enforcement, including mass raids, the governor announced Friday alongside high-ranking state and local law enforcers.

"Dangerous federal overreach"

Hochul, a Democrat who is running for reelection this year, accused ICE of "dangerous federal overreach" and called the bill a statewide measure to ensure local law enforcement protects their communities.

"Over the last year federal immigration agents have carried out unspeakable acts of violence against Americans under the guise of public safety. These abuses – and the weaponization of local police officers for civil immigration enforcement – will not stand in New York," she said.

Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the NYPD, left, and Gov. Kathy Hochul during a public safety announcement on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. Angelina Katsanis / Bloomberg via Getty Images

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox and members of the New York State Police stood alongside the governor as she outlined the bill.

"Plain and simple, in 2026, local police departments should not be turned into federal immigration agents," Tisch said.

The bill would still allow cooperation in federal criminal investigations.

Hochul said she's also seeking to codify into law an expanded list of sanctuary places where ICE agents cannot enter without a warrant, including schools, day care centers, houses of worship, hospitals and even homes.

"The Fourth Amendment protects people and stops federal agents from forcibly entering their home without a warrant, but they're doing it anyhow. So I feel obligated to add homes," the governor said.

DHS warns against Hochul's plan

Hochul said she does not want to abolish ICE, but she does think agents should be retrained to help keep violent criminals off the streets. She previously called for the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

"Governor Hochul would make New Yorkers less safe as a direct result of this policy," the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. "Our partnerships with state and local law enforcement are key to removing criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from American communities."

Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is running against Hochul, blasted the governor's push to end local partnerships with ICE.

"These critical agreements have long helped remove violent offenders — including murderers, sex traffickers, gang members, and other dangerous criminals — from our streets, and assisted police in keeping them in custody when Hochul's bail law would otherwise force their release. Now, local law enforcement's hands are tied, and these criminals will be released back into our communities," Blakeman said.

The bill would add New York to the list of seven other states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, that already ban these kinds of agreements with ICE, the governor's office said.