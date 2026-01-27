NYC man detained by ICE to be released on bond after more than 2 months in custody

More than two months after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a Brooklyn man, originally from the Cayman Islands, is finally set to return home to his husband.

Allan Dabrio Marrero has been in ICE custody since attending a routine green card interview in Manhattan on Nov. 24.

Congregants of Middle Church in the East Village gathered Tuesday to watch a virtual hearing for Dabrio Marrero.

"We love each other. We stand together. We help each other," congregant Sandra Santana said.

While waiting to be let into the virtual hearing, the gathered group suddenly received a text from Dabrio Marrero's attorney saying he's being released on $6,000 bond.

"The judge said it's clear that he has community support, and that was one of the factors that he weighed when granting Allan bond," said Alexandra Rizio, supervising immigration attorney for Make the Road New York.

Rizio said the Department of Homeland Security opposed the release. CBS News New York reached out to DHS following the judge's decision Tuesday but has not heard back.

DHS previously stated, "After [Dabrio Marrero] failed to show up for his immigration hearing, a judge ordered him a final order of removal in 2022."

"I believe prayer works and I believe activism works, and I think we did all of that," Middle Church Senior Minister Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis said.

Allan Dabrio Marrero, left, and Matthew Marrero. Dabrio Marrero was detained during a routine green card interview at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan on Nov. 24, 2025. Matthew Marrero

"It's gonna be a momentous, joyous feeling"

Matthew Marrero is in Mississippi waiting for his husband to be released.

"I'm very grateful, and it's a long time coming," he said. "Today is Day 64. Who's counting?"

Dabrio Marrero was first held in New Jersey, but Marrero said he was moved several times, including to "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida.

"The trauma that we both have endured, especially my husband, is gonna have its impact," Marrero said. "And we're still scared ... but we are going to take full advantage of our life and the pathway that has been set for us."

Once they're reunited, the couple will return to New York, where Dabrio Marrero has plans to study nursing. They also plan to work and pray with their church.

"It's gonna be a momentous, joyous feeling," Marrero said.

The Middle Church community said it plans to hold a celebration when the couple returns.