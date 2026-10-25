Hochul, Blakeman make final pitch to voters as Election Day nears

With just over a week until Election Day, voters across New York are weighing issues ranging from child care costs to housing affordability as Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman make their final push on the campaign trail.

Campaigning in Brooklyn alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Hochul highlighted efforts aimed at lowering costs for families and making the state more affordable.

"I can work with the mayor and tell a family that you do not have to spend $20,000 to $40,000 per year on child care," Hochul said. "That changes the whole value proposition of being a New Yorker."

Meanwhile, in Yorktown Heights, Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, appeared with Republican leaders and argued New Yorkers are struggling under the state's high cost of living.

"People are miserable under Kathy Hochul," Blakeman said. "They just feel that she doesn't care about them and their families."

Blakeman also campaigned on public safety and immigration issues, while pledging tax and energy cost reductions.

"I will cut taxes as governor," Blakeman said, adding that he would seek to reduce utility costs by expanding natural gas production.

Hochul touted programs aimed at helping families, including universal free school meals.

"We're providing free breakfasts and lunches for every child," Hochul said.

Affordability was a recurring theme among voters in Brooklyn on Sunday.

At an early voting site in Flatbush, voter Irma Worrell said she hopes to see "a lot of changes" following the gubernatorial election.

Worrell said the issue is personal as she helps care for several grandchildren.

Voters said they are focused on the issues that affect their daily lives most.

"People talk about raising gas prices and obviously just affordability," voter Ryan Goodrich said.

"Living in New York City where things are costing a lot more, and where things are already expensive," Goodrich added.

"Everything is being raised, gas, food, housing, especially housing. It's too much," another voter said.

Early voting in New York continues through Nov. 1.