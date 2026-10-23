How and when to vote early in New York and New Jersey for the 2026 general election

Early voting gets underway Saturday in New York and New Jersey

Polling sites will be open around New York City starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The early voting period will continue through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In New York, there are several key races. The biggest race is for governor. Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul is facing a challenge from Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Another key race many folks will be watching will be incumbent Republican Mike Lawler, who's facing a challenge from Democrat Caitlin Conley in the 17th Congressional District, which encompasses Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester. The race is considered a toss-up.

In New Jersey, a key race many will be watching in the 7th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Rep. Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat Rebecca Bennett.

New York voter registration deadline

The voter registration deadline for the November general election is Saturday, Oct. 24, which was also the first day of early voting.

You can check your voter registration status by clicking here.

If you're not yet registered, you can do so online or print a form to submit to your county. Call 1-800-FOR-VOTE (1-800-367-8683) to request a voter application. Requirements to register to vote online include being a U.S. citizen and resident of your county, city or village for 30 days prior to the election. In New York, people who are 16 and 17 can pre-register, but they still have to wait until they're 18 to vote.

When does early voting start and end in NYC?

New York City has nine days of early voting from Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2.

Polls were scheduled to be open during the following times:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no voting on Monday, Nov. 2. Polls will then be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Election Day.

Early voting sites can differ from Election Day locations, so be sure to find yours online here.

When does early voting start and end in New Jersey?

The early voting period in New Jersey is the same as it is in New York. However, the hours of the polling locations are a bit more uniform. All polling locations will be open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to find your polling location by county.