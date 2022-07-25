Watch CBS News
Hochul announces $70 million in additional child care funding

NEW YORK - Monday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul made an important announcement on child care services that will help mothers return to work. 

"I think it's time we prioritize families. And we'll start here in the state of New York. And so today I'm announcing over $70 million for child care to go to 344 new childcare providers, brand new providers and that'll create over 12,000 new slots across the state of New York. That includes 592 slots for infants and toddlers. Over 500 slots for non-traditional hours," Hochul said. 

The non-traditional spots for children are to benefit essential workers. 

Also Monday, Hochul signed legislation to ban all local taxes on diapers, to help working families. 

