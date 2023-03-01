Hoboken water service restored; Boil advisory remains in effect

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Water service has been restored to Hoboken following a massive water main break Monday.

Crews finally isolated the break late Tuesday night and worked overnight to make the final repairs. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge was there as they turned the valve to release water back into the main pipe.

"They just fixed the leak, they're turning it on," pipe-fitter Josh Joyce told Duddridge. "If you turn it on, you see the water flowing. They just turned on the valve to release some pressure."

Water is back on in Hoboken, after a water main was ruptured Monday. Crews tell us initially pressure will be low. There is also a temporary boil water advisory in effect. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/5xS8D7ukH1 — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) March 1, 2023

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla says a boil water advisory remains in effect Wednesday.

"Late yesterday evening, the City of Hoboken was notified of a precautionary boil water advisory by Veolia, the operator of Hoboken's water system, as required by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). The NJDEP precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice, as testing on water samples will be conducted as soon as possible. Veolia will notify Hoboken customers when the NJDEP order is lifted," he said in a statement.

The city's 58,000 residents had little to no water since the main ruptured. The break shut down businesses, schools and even a hospital, but schools are back open Wednesday.

Hoboken residents can pick up bottled water at DPW on Willow between Observer and Newark. Veolia crews have replaced the ruptured main at Observer & Madison. State of Emergency and boil water advisory remain in place. More Info here: https://t.co/qmhqmreTgU pic.twitter.com/4lJDlC2hRR — Hoboken OEM (@HobokenOEM) March 1, 2023

Some residents Duddridge spoke with practically rejoiced to learn the water returned so they could shower.

"Most beautiful sound in the morning was hearing water come through the pipes," Mike Petrikot said.

"It trickled back a little. Now, we're full pressure this morning," said Rishi Seth.

The city blamed PSE&G for causing the mess, saying a contractor accidentally hit the water main, but a spokesperson for the utility company told CBS2 the main was "unmarked or mismarked."

Meanwhile, there are more than a dozen water distribution centers at the following locations:

Portable toilets are set up at the following locations:

