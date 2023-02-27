Watch CBS News
Water main break leaves most of Hoboken with little-to-no pressure

By Ali Bauman

HOBOKEN. N.J. -- There was a state of emergency issued in Hoboken on Monday as crews scrambled to make repairs following a water main break.

They are working to repair a 16-inch main that was accidently ruptured by contractors during the afternoon.

Water was seen shooting high into the sky at Madison Street and Observer Highway, flooding the roads, after utility crews struck the line.

The break left most residents with little-to-no water pressure citywide.

The Office of Emergency Management is making drinking water available for pickup at seven locations throughout Hoboken, but due to traffic, distribution is delayed until 6 p.m.

They are:

  • Hoboken University Medical Center, 308 Willow Ave.
  • 220 Adams St.
  • 221 Jackson St.
  • Fox Hills, 1301 Willow Ave.
  • Fourth and Harrison Streets
  • Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St.
  • Stevens' Wesley Howe Center, 1 Castlepoint Terrace

Hoboken public schools closed early and all non-essential City of Hoboken operations were shut down.

Repairs are expected to continue overnight, so residents should prepare to have water service impacted until Tuesday morning.

