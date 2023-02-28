Hoboken residents frustrated as water main break continues; "We have no water"

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- The city of Hoboken remains under a state of emergency due to a water main break.

It started Monday afternoon, impacting everything from homes to businesses.

Crews are still trying to get the situation under control, as water could still be seen rushing out of the ground Tuesday.

The big question many residents want answered is when will it all be resolved.

Surveillance video shows water shooting out of the ground at the moment the line ruptured just before noon Monday. Since then, water has been flowing nonstop.

The city says the break was caused by a PSE&G contractor who struck a main at Observer Highway and Madison Street.

In its latest update, Veolia Water said crews worked all night to install a linestop, which will stop the flow of water to the break and facilitate repairs.

Hoboken residents told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke the situation was worse Tuesday morning.

"The water started diminishing yesterday, and this morning it's gone. We have no water," Dan McMullin said.

"Can't cook. Can't clean any dishes. Haven't been able to shower. Just been washing your face, brushing your teeth with bottled water," Ali Deane added. "It has been tough. Right now, I was able to get a couple of cases of water yesterday. But, other than that, we're going to run out face.

The city says its no boil water advisory has been issued, and the water is safe to drink. Businesses without water must remain closed.

There are several locations where drinking water is available for residents, including:

400 First Street

15 Church Towers

514 Madison Street

455 Ninth Street

11th and Shipyard Lane

14th and Shipyard Lane

700 First Street

4th and Jackson

2 Marine View Plaza

Brandt School, on 9th Street between Park Avenue and Garden Street

Hoboken University Medical Center, on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Streets

220 Adams St.

221 Jackson St.

Fox Hills, 311 13th St.

Fourth and Harrison Streets

Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St.

Church Towers, 5th and Clinton Streets

There are also portable toilets set up at the following locations:

The fire and police department are open, but all other municipal offices are closed Tuesday. Public schools are also closed.



Keep in mind, if you're headed out, the break is also impacting traffic in the area.