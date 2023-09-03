Hoboken resident Ola Albanni arrested and charged in Midtown slashing

NEW YORK -- There is an update on an unprovoked slashing in Midtown.

Police have arrested and charged 52-year-old Ola Albanni of Hoboken, New Jersey.

She is facing assault and weapon charges after police say she slashed a 65-year-old woman on the face with a kitchen knife on Friday evening outside a pizza shop on Eighth Avenue near West 38th Street.

The victim was treated for a laceration under the eye.