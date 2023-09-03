Police seek woman accused in unprovoked slashing outside Midtown pizza shop

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a woman wanted in an unprovoked slashing in Midtown.

Officers say she slashed a 65-year-old woman in the face with a kitchen knife Friday evening.

It happened outside a pizza shop on Eighth Avenue near West 38th Street.

The victim suffered a laceration under her eye and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

