Police seek woman accused in unprovoked slashing outside Midtown pizza shop

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a woman wanted in an unprovoked slashing in Midtown.

Officers say she slashed a 65-year-old woman in the face with a kitchen knife Friday evening.

It happened outside a pizza shop on Eighth Avenue near West 38th Street.

The victim suffered a laceration under her eye and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on September 2, 2023 / 9:18 PM

