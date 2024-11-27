Hoboken, N.J. hit with ransomware cyberattack, officials say

HOBOKEN, N.J. - The City of Hoboken was targeted in a ransomware attack Wednesday morning, officials said.

The cyber attack forced the closure of City Hall, and shut down all online city services.

The damage wasn't limited to just online disruption. Hoboken municipal court was canceled, and citywide street sweeping was suspended. Officials said other parking regulations remained in effect, and garbage collection and recreational programs will go ahead as scheduled.

Hoboken police and city IT officials are investigating the attack and working to restore systems.