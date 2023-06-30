Hoboken unveils plans for new state-of-the-art community space
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Hoboken has unveiled a first look at a new state-of-the-art community space.
It's part of the city's multi-service center renovation on Grand Street.
The space includes a new pool, senior center, gymnasium and meeting space.
Hoboken's mayor says another public hearing to discuss the new facility will be held on July 6.
