Hoboken unveils plans for new state-of-the-art community space

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Hoboken has unveiled a first look at a new state-of-the-art community space.

It's part of the city's multi-service center renovation on Grand Street.

The space includes a new pool, senior center, gymnasium and meeting space.

Hoboken's mayor says another public hearing to discuss the new facility will be held on July 6.

