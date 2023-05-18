Watch CBS News
Local News

Paterson's Hinchliffe Stadium hosts first ever Mayor Andre Sayegh Silk City Baseball Classic

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Paterson celebrates revitalization of Hinchliffe Stadium
Paterson celebrates revitalization of Hinchliffe Stadium 00:42

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson hosted the first Mayor Andre Sayegh Silk City Baseball Classic at Hinchliffe Stadium on Wednesday.

The game marks the first game played at the stadium in more than 20 years.

The classic features four local high school teams.

Paterson's mayor himself  talked about why the stadium is so significant.

"This stadium is sacred. It's hallowed ground. We're talking about Hall of Famers that played here, like Larry Doby, who integrated the American League a few months after Jackie Robinson integrated the National League, so this stadium tells the story of the struggle for civil rights, social justice and American integration," Sayegh said.

The community is celebrating the revitalization of Hinchliffe Stadium this week. The official ribbon-cutting is on Friday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 11:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.