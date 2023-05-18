Paterson's Hinchliffe Stadium hosts first ever Mayor Andre Sayegh Silk City Baseball Classic
PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson hosted the first Mayor Andre Sayegh Silk City Baseball Classic at Hinchliffe Stadium on Wednesday.
The game marks the first game played at the stadium in more than 20 years.
The classic features four local high school teams.
Paterson's mayor himself talked about why the stadium is so significant.
"This stadium is sacred. It's hallowed ground. We're talking about Hall of Famers that played here, like Larry Doby, who integrated the American League a few months after Jackie Robinson integrated the National League, so this stadium tells the story of the struggle for civil rights, social justice and American integration," Sayegh said.
- Read more: "History happened in this stadium": Paterson politicians approve development project to rebuild historic Hinchliffe Stadium
The community is celebrating the revitalization of Hinchliffe Stadium this week. The official ribbon-cutting is on Friday.
for more features.