Red Cross assisting dozens after massive Hillside, N.J. fire

The Red Cross is assisting dozens of people after a large fire in Hillside, N.J.

Hillside Office of Emergency Management coordinator Mary Dawkins said 32 residents were displaced and six businesses were impacted, including a flower shop, beauty salon and a bodega.

Residents say they rely on those small businesses, and their loss will be felt for a long time.

"So, it's really a devastation to our township to have this happen. The good part is there was no loss of life. We had two minor injuries," Dawkins said.

An explosion in Hillside, New Jersey, sparked a fire that spread to multiple businesses on Oct. 14, 2025. Chopper 2

The fire was placed under control Wednesday morning. Fire crews remained on the scene to make sure it stayed under control.

It started at an auto repair shop on Maple and Conklin avenues just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. It quickly spread to nearby businesses and homes.

Witnesses described hearing an explosion at the auto repair shop. A fire ensued, burning a large amount of chemicals and tires in the shop. That sparked concern in the surrounding neighborhood about a large, toxic cloud of smoke.

Fire crews worked around the clock. Officials said the fire could've been much worse, if not for their efforts.

"You can only credit the amazing fire department that we have here that saved a couple of the houses that's out there because of their work, all of the mutual aids that came to our rescue," Dawkins said.

Hillside Fire Chief Rashawn Carey said the flames were so difficult to fight because of the multiple flammable chemicals in the autobody shop. He also said a gas line ruptured, providing additional fuel.