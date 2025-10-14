Multiple businesses damaged in Hillside, New Jersey, fire after autobody shop explosion

An explosion in Hillside, New Jersey, sparked a five-alarm fire that spread to multiple businesses Tuesday.

Residents in the area are urged to stay indoors due to chemicals and tires burning.

Fire is one of the worst in Hillside in almost 20 years, mayor says

According to Hillside Mayor Dahlia Vertreese, there was a large explosion inside an autobody shop at the corner of Maple and Conklin avenues just after 7 p.m.

"When I walked to the corner, the fire was rising up, and they poured water on it to let it go down, then we heard the explosion," witness Tanya Cues said.

Vertreese said the fire spread down the block to Winans Avenue, damaging six or seven businesses. Several homes were also damaged, and about 31 residents have been displaced.

"It started in the automotive shop, so you got multiple chemicals in there," Hillside Fire Chief Rashawn Carey said. "The smoke itself is toxic, so we're trying to keep everyone back, and if it does proceed, we will have to monitor the air for testing."

A hair salon was among the businesses that caught fire, and the flames spread to chemicals inside the building, the mayor said.

Vertreese called it the second-worst fire in Hillside in almost two decades.

An explosion in Hillside, New Jersey, sparked a fire that spread to multiple businesses on Oct. 14, 2025. Chopper 2

Officials expect it will take several hours to get the fire under control.

At least one firefighter has been injured, the mayor said. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Red Cross said volunteers are on scene to help displaced residents.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.