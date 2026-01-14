Watch CBS News
Hillsborough, N.J. mother killed her 2 children, prosecutors say

A New Jersey mother killed her two young children, prosecutors said. 

Priyatharsini Natarajan, 35, of Hillsborough, N.J. faces two first-degree murder charges in the death of her two boys, 5 and 7. 

Police said they responded to a 911 call from Natarajan's home Tuesday at 6:45 p.m., apparently from her husband. He told officers he had just come home from work and found his two children unconscious, and told the dispatcher his wife "did something to them," prosecutors said. 

Responding officers found the two children dead in a bedroom inside their Shell Court home, prosecutors said. 

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, although prosecutors said "Natarajan caused the deaths of her two children."

Natarajan also faces a possession of a weapon charge. She's being held at the Somerset County Jail. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call prosecutors at (908) 231-7100. 

