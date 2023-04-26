New Jersey teenager who collapsed during basketball game thanks first responders who saved him

Officers save teen who went into cardiac arrest during basketball game

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- A New Jersey teenager who collapsed while playing basketball back in January thanked the first responders who saved him Tuesday.

Fifteen-year-old Jonathan Maro was playing for Basking Ridge's St. James School at a game in Hillsborough back in January when he collapsed.

Jonathan's father and other parents jumped into action and performed CPR until first responders arrived and took over.

"It's my first save ever, so it's nice to know. I have a younger brother who's 14 years old. Jon just turned 15, so it hits a little bit home because it's scary," said Tiana Ramos, with the Hillsborough Police Department.

"It was a meeting of a lot of emotion, and all I can say is thank you," Jonathan's father said.

"Yeah, it feels like they're like family, but first time meeting them," Jonathan said.

The family says the eighth grader was born with a narrow heart valve and received a transplant two years ago, but doctors do not believe that's what caused Jonathan to collapse.