Construction begins on project connecting High Line to Moynihan Train Hall

NEW YORK -- Construction has now started on a pathway that connects Manhattan's High Line to Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the $50 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.

The pedestrian walkway will extend the High Line at West 30th Street.

The project is designed to help open up Penn Station to more of Manhattan's West Side and destinations like Hudson Yards and the Javits Center.