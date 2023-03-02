Police: 23-year-old driver crashes through Nassau County home after losing control of vehicle

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A driver crashed right through a Nassau County home Wednesday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in Hicksville.

Gaping holes were left in two sides of the building, and it appears the car hit a shed after crashing through the middle of the house.

Police say the 23-year-old driver accidentally lost control of his car.

At least one person was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

Officials say the home was deemed uninhabitable.

The investigation is ongoing.