Child attacked by dog at Long Island home, airlifted to hospital

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — A child was airlifted to a Long Island hospital Tuesday after she and two adults were attacked by at least one dog.

Officers were sent to a home on Lantern Road in Hicksville just before 12:30 p.m. for a report of a dog bite, police say.

2 adults, 11-year-old girl bitten by dog on Long Island

Neighbors told CBS News New York they heard screams, then they saw the 11-year-old girl who lives in the house, her 47-year-old mother and the 74-year-old homeowner coming out of the house with serious injuries.

According to police, the two women suffered leg injuries, and the child had facial injuries. Neighbors said the child appeared to have been severely bitten in the face and limbs.

"They were holding the kid. The kid was bleeding. The face was, her jaw was all chewed up, teeth, her fingers, her leg, and then the mother was all chewed up, too," one neighbor said.

Sources say the child and her mother, who live upstairs, came through the gate of the backyard and startled the two dogs, which belong to the homeowner.

None of the victims' injuries are life-threatening, sources say.

Emergency responders remove 2 dogs from Hicksville home after attack

CBS News New York cameras captured two dogs being carefully removed from the house by animal control and emergency services, who came with long poles and protective gear. They could be seen on top of a backyard shed, trying to secure the dogs.

The dogs will be held by the town of Oyster Bay until they can be evaluated.

Neighbor Vincent Barilla said he wasn't even aware there were dogs in the house.

"I've lived here my whole life. I've never even seen a dog there," he said.