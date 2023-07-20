David Byrne musical "Here Lies Love" opens on Broadway as possible strike is averted

NEW YORK -- A star-studded red carpet got underway Thursday for "Here Lies Love," a bold, immersive new Broadway musical.

It's a high-octane Filipino history lesson set in a disco, telling the story of Imelda Marcos with dancing, drama and staging that is very in-your-face.

Arielle Jacobs plays Marcos in "Here Lies Love," singing all the way through a show that pulses and radiates joy but is not afraid to pivots to a dark side.

"Shining on stage with this completely 100 percent Filipino cast for the first time ever, I'm so, so honored to be a part of it," Jacobs said. "It's definitely a marathon. It's 90 minutes straight and I have 19 costume changes."

"We're a shiny disco ball dance party on the surface, but when you watch the whole show, you get given a lesson in history and a lesson in how to protect democracy," said actor Jose Llana, who plays Ferdinand Marcos.

"Placing the audience in the middle of the action and feeling like they are as much a part of the proceedings as the actors are," said actress Lea Salonga, who is playing Aurora Aquino through Aug. 13.

"Members of the audience really being moved by the piece to feel immersed in the story," said actress Melody Butiu, who plays Estrella Cumpus.

"It's so revolutionary, so everybody's kind of in for a little bit of a surprise," said actress Jasmine Forsberg, who plays Maria Luisa.

"I love that it's so visceral. I love that the audience is a part of the action instead of separate from the action," said actor Conrad Ricamora, who plays Ninoy Aquino.

This musical by David Byrne and directed by Alex Timbers officially opens on a Broadway that is open for business while strikes have Hollywood essentially shut down.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, reached a tentative contract agreement with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions on Thursday.

A possible strike would have impacted stagehands, hair and makeup artists and wardrobe personnel under a so-called "pink contract."

"In this company, we have a lot of different unions represented, and I think finally we're all flexing the right muscles that we need to be flexing," Llana said.

"Here Lies Love" is the second new musical to open this season, joining the Britney Spears fairy tale musical "Once Upon a One More Time."