Watch CBS News

"Here Lies Love" opens on Broadway

A star-studded red carpet got underway Thursday for a bold Broadway musical. It was opening night for "Here Lies Love," a high-octane Filipino history lesson set in a disco. CBS New York's Dave Carlin reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.