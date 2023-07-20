IATSE averts strike, reaches tentative deal with Broadway League, Disney Theatrical

NEW YORK -- With Hollywood shut down due to a work stoppage, another entertainment union has narrowly avoided going on strike.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, had begun voting on a strike authorization on Wednesday, but it reached a tentative contract agreement with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions on Thursday morning, the sides announced.

Stagehands, hair and makeup artists, and wardrobe personnel under the so-called "Pink Contract" were the parties potentially impacted.

Pink Contract workers are employed directly by the productions and work on Broadway shows for out-of-town tryouts and tours.

"These are the people who run so many vital backstage functions and without them there is no show," a representative said.