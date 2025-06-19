Hempstead Democrat proposes reform bill to end Republicans' "dirty little tradition" of appointing town supervisors

A Democratic candidate hoping to run Hempstead, America's largest township and a longtime Republican stronghold, claims he will be at a distinct disadvantage come Election Day.

He's not happy about the legality of appointing -- not electing -- town supervisors.

Outlawing a "backroom backward power grab"

Joe Scianablo wants to be the Nassau County town's next leader and put an end to the appointment practice. Of the last 10 supervisors, six were appointed, not elected.

"Hempstead has a dirty little tradition. This ends today I am introducing a reform bill that would outlaw this backroom backward power grab once and for all," Scianablo said.

In this case, respected Supervisor Don Clavin is running for a judgeship. It is expected John Ferretti Jr. will soon take over that supervisor job to be in place for the November election.

"One of the politically suspect -- but legal -- tactics that Republicans have employed to stay in power" is to leave office early, said Lawrence Levy, dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University.

"It's always done underhand through the back door here with the elections," one town resident said.

Republicans have ruled Hempstead for seemingly ever

On the streets of the largest township in America, political observers say it's difficult to match the muscle of GOP foot soldiers and powerful fundraising.

"Community politics relates to everybody," a resident said.

"Are you resigning for the good of the town, or the good of the party?" Scianablo said.

The GOP, which has ruled Hempstead for most of the past century, did not directly address an early resignation for Supervisor Clavin, but responded in a statement, saying, "It's extremely disrespectful to be holding a partisan political press conference on a holiday like Juneteenth."

"It's really up to the voters. If they don't like this as a political tactic, then they should vote against the party that employs it," Levy said.

"An informed electorate is the most important thing," a resident said.