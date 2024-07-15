Shark sightings, rough seas prompt Nassau County officials to issue tips on beach safety

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. -- It goes without saying that a great place to beat the heat is the beach, but officials shared safety concerns Monday due to hundreds of weekend rescues and shark sightings.

Following sightings in the Rockaways in recent days, Town of Hempstead officials are on high alert after revealing they spotted two sharks in the bay off Hewlett Point Beach on Sunday.

"The sharks are a total deal breaker," one beach goer said.

"Some of these species love to come in the area. You're seeing them in the wading area where people are in up to their waist, where bull sharks like to hang out. That's what makes it so dangerous," Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said.

There was also a shark sighting off Lido Beach that paused swimming until Tuesday, officials said.

As sharks have come closer to shore in recent years, officials have ramped up patrols with Jet Skis and smaller boats and they're monitoring with drones and lifeguards trained to recognize shark fins.

"It's on my mind, but I feel safe. The lifeguards are really good," beach goer Max Perri said.

However, officials say they need the public to do its part, urging people not to swim at dusk and dawn.

Sharks aren't the only danger

Officials said rough seas caused 250 rescues at Hempstead beaches over the weekend.

"If you get caught in a rip the best thing to do is don't panic. You can let it suck you out and swim parallel to the shore. Just float on your back. The lifeguards will see you. They will come get you," said Justine Anderson, Town of Hempstead's aquatic director.

"We are trying to prevent the rescue before it happens, so when we say we saved 200 people over the weekend, we probably saved 2,000 with proactive blowing our whistles, moving them out," added Mike Romano, the town's chief ocean lifeguard.

Officials said two teen swimmers entered the water after lifeguard hours last week and had to be rescued by a friend.

When there is extreme heat, as is the case this week, beach hours with lifeguards are being extended until 7 p.m.

Please do everything to avoid a "real tragedy"

Officials said simply if you don't see a lifeguard, don't venture out into the ocean.

"Last week could have been a real tragedy in these waters. Two hundred fifty is a monumental number in just two days. When these lifeguards are off these chairs, don't go in the water," Clavin said.

The Hodges of Franklin Square said they keep their daughters ankle deep.

"Our girls are strong swimmers, but obviously it's different in the ocean," Jade Hodge said.