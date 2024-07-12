After 1st shark sighting in New York this season, officials offer safety tips

NEW YORK - After the first shark sighting of the season Thursday in Rockaway Beach, officials are offering guidance on how swimmers can stay safe, as well as providing an update on shark monitoring efforts.

Officials say shark sightings are expected to increase through September. Swimmers are advised to take the following precautions:

Avoid areas with seals, schools of fish, splashing fish, diving seabirds, or murky water

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn

Swim, surf, and paddle in groups

Stay close to the shore

Follow instructions from lifeguards and park staff

If a shark is spotted, swimming is suspended for at least one hour since the last sighting.

"This summer, we expanded shark surveillance at our beautiful Long Island beaches to help ensure New Yorkers can safely cool down in the ocean and enjoy the sunshine," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "After the first shark sighting of the season, I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer."

Hochul said New York Office of Parks and Recreation and Historic Preservation has added additional surveillance capability. There are now:

22 drones at state parks on Long Island

41 drone pilots on Long Island

The addition of a large drone with thermal imaging, laser range finders, and cameras capable of night-time surveillance. The drone is also capable of dropping flotation devices if needed, and can fly in "adverse weather conditions"

Last August, a shark attacked a woman at Rockaway Beach, biting her thigh and leaving her severely injured.