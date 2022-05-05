Watch CBS News

Two men shot to death inside building in Hell's Kitchen, search on for suspects

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two people are dead after a shooting overnight in Hell's Kitchen, and now the search is on for whoever pulled the trigger.

Police say they're looking for up to four suspects believed to be involved in the killing of two men in their 20s. 

The shooting happened inside a building on 37th Street just off Ninth Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say one man was shot in the torso. He managed to make it outside but then collapsed on the street. 

The other victim was shot in the head. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they later died.

What led up to the shooting is still unclear. 

CBS2 heard from residents who said they were in the area when it all went down. 

"We were just going out to shop and stuff, and then we saw a lot of cops around here. So we actually went inside here, because they didn't have this blocked off yellow line before. Then we saw this one person with a hoodie covered in blood," one person said. 

"That's definitely not something you'd like to hear happen outside where you live. So I think it speaks to, it's just kind of weird and crazy out here. You've got to b safe, got to be smart," another added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

