Harvey Weinstein rape retrial in NYC continues with accuser Jessica Mann on the stand

The woman accusing Harvey Weinstein of raping her at a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 took the stand Monday as the third trial of the disgraced movie mogul continued for a second week.

Jessica Mann, now 40, left court after giving nearly two hours of emotional testimony about the times she says she was abused growing up, and her interactions with Weinstein. Her testimony came after a judge last year declared a mistrial on the count of rape. These proceedings are a retrial of that count.

Read more: Opening statements begin for Harvey Weinstein rape retrial in NYC

"I thought I just got discovered"

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg listened in as the prosecutor questioned the actress and hairdresser who said she moved to Los Angeles in hopes of pursuing acting full time and met Weinstein at a party when she was 27, and he was around 60.

Mann testified, "He told me that I was really pretty, like prettier than Natalie Portman, and he said he was interested in my look."

"I thought I just got discovered," Mann added.

She said she was not romantically interested in him or physically attracted.

Mann said after they initially met they had dinner at the Peninsula Hotel in L.A., but Weinstein was annoyed by fan attention and said, "We're going upstairs."

"It was like a command," Mann said, adding that in the room she said she gave him a massage because, "He kept pushing me to try to do it."

Mann detailed another time Weinstein invited her and a friend to his hotel room, allegedly to show them a script for the movie "Vampire Academy." Instead, Mann testified, he took her into another room "very aggressively" and claims he forced oral sex on her even though she told him, "Unless I'm in a relationship with someone, I'm not doing sexual activity."

"Harvey disputes it all"

Jude Engelmayer, Weinstein's publicist, took issue with Mann's description of the Peninsula Hotel encounter.

"We heard it twice already and every time the DA has brought up the story, they've come up short," Engelmayer said. "I think this legal team can do a good job of showing it's not quite what she says."

Engelmayer said of Mann's forced-oral-sex claim, "Harvey disputes it all. It's all consensual. The relationship with her has been," adding, "It was a four-year relationship where they did things on and off, and she'll admit that throughout trial. Just the day that she wasn't in the mood so that is the day that he's alleged to do a crime."

Mann's testimony continues Tuesday at 10 a.m. The defense has not yet gotten the chance to cross examine Mann, and declined to comment after court.