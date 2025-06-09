Harvey Weinstein jurors ask judge about hung jury rules

Juror asks to be removed from Harvey Weinstein retrial

Jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's retrial are continuing for a third day in New York City.

Weinstein, 73, is accused of raping a woman in 2013 and sexually assaulting two others 20 years ago. He has pleaded not guilty.

There are signs of difficulty among the jury.

Monday morning, jurors sent two notes. In one note, a juror requested to speak with the judge "about a situation that isn't very good." In the other, the jury requested rules of deliberations and the rules of a hung jury. Judge Curtis Farber clarified, however, that there's no indication that they are actually hung yet.

The judge, juror and attorneys for the defense and prosecution then held a conversation in a separate room.

During Friday's deliberations, a juror asked to be removed over claims that some jurors were acting unfairly. The judge denied that request, and rejected a defense motion for a retrial.

The jury is made up of seven women and five men.

Weinstein spoke to the court briefly just before deliberations began on Thursday. Jurors were not present when he made his remarks, in which he thanked the court for treating him "incredibly fairly."

What is Harvey Weinstein accused of?

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape and two counts of committing a criminal sex act.

Former production assistant Miriam Haley testified Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in July 2006. Former model Kaja Sokola also testified he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006, when she 19. Sokola was not part of Weinstein's previous trial.

Actress Jessica Mann alleged Weinstein raped her at a New York hotel in 2023.

If convicted, he faces 25 years in prison.

Weinstein's 2020 conviction was overturned last year when the state's highest court ruled the judge should not have allowed testimony from other accusers who were not part of the criminal charges. He was then held at Rikers Island for several months leading up to his retrial.

Weinstein was also convicted in 2022 of sexual assault in Los Angeles and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.