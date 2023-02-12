Families who have lost children to gun violence call for change at Harlem youth and school safety summit

NEW YORK -- New York City families who have lost kids to gun violence gathered Saturday at P.S. 154 in Harlem for the youth and school safety summit.

Eve Hendricks' son Brandon was 17 years old when he was struck by a stray bullet and killed while at a barbecue in the Bronx.

"We need a change," she said. "I am tired of the same government ... that are there at our kid's funeral. I'm tired of them not doing anything."

On Saturday, at a family resource fair, Hendricks pleaded for stricter gun laws and for more resources.

"We do need more school safety officers in our schools ... We do need more police officers on the streets in front of the schools," she said.

RELATED STORY: NYPD stepping up security at schools across the city

"I shouldn't be scared to get an education. I should be able to come home," one student said.

Students, mothers, fathers and grandparents also called for more funding to support community organizations, like the ones inside P.S. 154 this weekend, giving parents information about everything from free after-school, weekend and summer programs to employment opportunities.

The NYPD was also present at the resource fair. One mom stopped by their booth and she was talking to them about a program they run for teens.

"We also need mental health professional services," said Oresa Napper-Williams, founder of the organization Not Another Child.

"A 13-year-old killed my son," said Jackie Rowe-Adams, founder of Harlem Mothers and Fathers S.A.V.E.

Two of Rowe-Adams' four children have been killed by gun violence. She says she's been fighting this fight for a long time and has no plans of stopping.

Rowe-Adams says she wants lawmakers to get illegal guns out of the city and ensure the NYPD has the funding it needs. She also supports changing current bail reforms.

"We can't afford for our kids to keep killing each other and ourselves killing each other, going in jail, coming back out," she said. "Stop tying our mayor's hands. Stop tying NYPD hands."

As she says, enough is enough, because too many parents are already suffering a pain that will never go away.

"It's one of the hardest thing to go home and see an empty bed," Hendricks said.

On Friday, the NYPD announced it is adding more youth coordination officers citywide. There will also be precinct administrative personnel patrolling dismissals at certain schools.