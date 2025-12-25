Harlem Night Market helps small businesses battle post-holiday sales slump

In just about a week, when the holidays are over and shopping slows down, it can be tough on small businesses.

In Harlem, a holiday market is helping vendors stay afloat.

The National Retail Federation reports businesses often hit a slump in January as people shop less after the holidays, and that's where community markets like the Harlem Night Market step in.

"For the Harlem community, by the Harlem community"

"We did it to create a platform for makers and vendors and a community to have something like a piece to be able to have an economic bump during the holidays and stuff," Tony Rahsaan of the Harlem Night Market said.

Harlem Night Market also operates in the warmer months, making it a year-round venture that businesses can rely on to boost sales.

"Our goal is to have these companies have these businesses turn into big brick and mortar, bigger companies and stuff like that. It's in the Harlem community, for the Harlem community, by the Harlem community," Rahsaan said.

"It gives even the small businesses an opportunity"

Theresa Crichlow, owner of BeeFavored, has been harvesting honey in Harlem for about four years.

"I'm the local beekeeper here in Harlem, the heart of Harlem," Crichlow said. "A swarm of bees got on the top of my mom's garage. Instead of killing it, we started to call the local beekeepers, and that's how everything began. We have honey spreads, honey creamers. And so we have a variety from A to Z."

Crichlow said getting the word out can be the biggest challenge for a small business. One way she does so is with her attendance at the Harlem Night Market.

"Just for meeting customers. And it's always something about, you know, local in your own community," Crichlow said.

For brands like Body Vanity, which doesn't have a physical store, it's especially helpful.

"We're here at the Harlem Night Market. We come back every year. I have everything from, like, our body oils, moisturizers, our soaps are a fan favorite, we have pure products and everything's plant based," Body Vanity owner Lisa Arias said. "We usually meet new customers or, like, let's say customers that are in the area that if they already purchase from us, they come back and they're like, 'Oh, you guys are here.' And they restock on their favorite. And it's also affordable for the vendors. It's good pricing, it gives even the small businesses an opportunity to come out and showcase their products."

