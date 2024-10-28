Harlem's Matthew Alexander honored for 30 years of early childhood education

NEW YORK -- A preschool teacher in Harlem was honored Monday for his three decades of serving students, some as young as 3 years old.

Matthew Alexander stands out from other staff members and leaves a lasting impact on the lives he touches.

"Find a friend, help a friend," "Mr. Matt" can be heard calling out frequently to his 3K class.

Harlem's Holmes Towers are home for many of the classmates at Eisman Nursery School, which operates on the first floor of one of the NYCHA buildings.

The 3-year-olds spend their days in the care, and arms, of Mr. Matt, who reaches up to catch them when they jump from the jungle gym. For 30 years, the teddy bear-like teacher's goal has been to give kids like these a sense of independence, patiently instructing them how to put on their own coats and pass out lunch plates to each other.

"They're in communities," he said, overlooking his class during recess. "They're communicating with each other. That's important."

"I would do this job if I didn't get paid for it"

The latest federal data finds that out of all early childhood educators across the country, just a fraction, 0.6%, are Black men, a statistic Mr. Matt takes seriously.

"Black men should be viewed in other roles other than sports and anything physical," he said. "We are intelligent. We are nurturers and caregivers."

His service stood out to the Daycare Council of New York, which is now honoring his impact on his community.

"It's important that children of all backgrounds, of all ethnicities, see that Black men are more than what they see on TV," said Tara P. Gardner, DCCNY's executive director.

As many teachers like Mr. Matt fight to be paid the same as other educators, while watching costs for families continue to rise, DCCNY has spent 75 years lobbying on their behalf.

"You have to love what you do," Mr. Matt emphasized. "I would do this job if I didn't get paid for it. It means that much to me."

Former students will never forget the impact Mr. Matt made on them

The reward for Alexander is in students like Jerome Williams, who first encountered Mr. Matt as a 10-year-old at Thurgood Marshall Academy, where he was teaching physical education.

"Unfortunately, being a product of a community where my biological father wasn't there in my life, I still needed that male influence," Williams said.

Now 40, the fashion industry professional got his start with Mr. Matt's guidance on designs and help with security for an early runway show. The teacher even gave Williams his first tattoo when he became legal, a "J" that has since evolved to read "Harlem" for the home neighborhood they share, and where he hopes to have a positive influence like his mentor. Williams' next venture is a beard and skincare line, tailored to Black men.

"It makes me want to continue doing what he's done for me for other men in my industry, who get those doors closed, and I'm someone who's an outlet," Williams said.

"The male figure is so important in daycare, and he's able to connect with the fathers as well and bring them into the program, which is special," added Ivelize Nevarez Eatman, the program director at Eisman Nursery School.

The Daycare Council's ceremony to honor Mr. Matt and other influential educators took place on Monday night at its 75th anniversary ball, which celebrates all the efforts to champion equitable access to high-quality child care.

