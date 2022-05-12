10 local businesses receive $10,000 grants from Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative

NEW YORK -- In March, we told you about the Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative, ten $10,000 grants available to help local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 microgrant recipients have been announced. They are:

The Dominici Collective

The New Amsterdam Musical Association

Butter by Keba

Revolution Books

Harlem Jazz Boxx

Harlem Doggie Day Spa

Super Nice Coffee and Bakery

The Children's Art Carnival

9tails Coffee Shop

MODArts Dance Collective

The microgrant program is a joint effort sponsored by the 125th Street Business Improvement District, the Apollo Theater and BET, a division of CBS2's parent company, Paramount.

Jeanine Liburd, BET's chief social impact and communications officer, joined CBS2's Jessi Mitchell to discuss the initiative.

This is the third year the grants have been awarded to Harlem businesses, and about 100 applicants applied this year.

"Looking at all these businesses, first, we were overwhelmed by the need. It was so clear that there were so many businesses that were so hard hit, so it was really difficult to choose these amazing organizations," Liburd said. "But what we really focused on was A, the impact of COVID, demonstrated impact, then B, employing community members in Harlem, and we really focused on those businesses that were making an impact on the community and were hiring people in the community ... and then lastly was about the overarching impact that could have in the future."

You can watch the full interview above.

For more information, visit BET.com.