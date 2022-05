Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative distributes grants The Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative is a joint effort sponsored by the 125th Street Business Improvement District, the Apollo Theater and BET, a division of CBS2's parent company, Paramount. The initiative distributes ten $10,000 grants to local businesses. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell talked about the initiative with Jeanine Liburd, BET's chief social impact and communications officer.