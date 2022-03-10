Watch CBS News

Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative accepting applications to help struggling business owners

By Dana Tyler

/ CBS New York

Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative helps Black communities, businesses hit hard by COVID p 06:05

NEW YORK -- Black communities and businesses have been hit especially hard in the two years since the start of the pandemic.

Now, a partnership in Harlem is back to lend a helping hand.

The Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative is now accepting applications for $10,000 grants.

It's a joint effort sponsored by the 125th Street Business Improvement District, the Apollo Theater and BET, a division of our parent company, Paramount.

BET's chief social impact and communications officer Jeanine Liburd joined CBS2's Dana Tyler to talk about the initiative. You can watch the full interview above.

Applications close March 31. If you would like to apply, click here

For more information from BET, click here.

