Brooklyn community rallying around father with missing son in Israel

Father with ties to Brooklyn struggling to find answers about missing son in Israel

NEW YORK -- A father with ties to our area is pleading for the safe return of his son, who was last seen in Israel.

CBS New York spoke to him and others in New York City who are doing what they can to help Israelis overseas.

"You're not alone. The entire country is mobilized to try however we can to get you home, and just like you, we love you. Your wife, your daughters, your daughter to be, are waiting for you, and so do what you have to do to get home," Jonathan Dekel-Chen said.

It was a heartbreaking message from a former Park Slope, Brooklyn resident to his son. He said 35-year-old Sagui Dekel-Chen has been missing since the war in Israel began on Saturday morning.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, a professor at Hebrew University, said his son, who is also an Israeli-American citizen, previously spent time living in Connecticut. His father said the State Department has been in touch.

"Sagui a beautiful wife. She's seven months pregnant and they have two little gorgeous girls age 3 and 6," Jonathan Dekel-Chane said. "Around 6 in the morning on Saturday, Sagui was one of the first people that were awake. He immediately set off the alarms."

At kibbutz Nir Oz, he says Sagui's family survived in the family's bomb shelter, but believes he was kidnapped.

"On behalf of those who can't fight, captives, to do everything I and many others can to get them home safely or, at the very least, get some sort of indication from Hamas about if they're alive and in what condition are they," he added.

Fellow Israeli-Americans in New York City are showing support for him and others.

"The last couple days have been extremely dark, but we are here to bring the light," Ben Simon Tov said.

Tov, a baker known as "Bengigi" with Breads Bakery, is baking heart-shaped challah breads Friday. Challah is a symbol of unity, to express solidarity and support for those impacted.

All proceeds are being donated to Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical and blood services organization.

Fundraising dinners are also being held with full proceeds over the weekend.