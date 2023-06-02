Watch CBS News
Free Ham4Ham concerts highlight this year's Tony Award nominees

Hundreds of fans attend free Ham4Ham concert
NEW YORK -- Free concerts outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre having been shining a spotlight on the best of Broadway.

The cast of the recent Broadway revival of "Into the Woods" gave one of the performances at Friday's Ham4Ham show.

Theater fans were also treated to performances from "New York, New York" and "& Juliet," and Sean Hayes, now starring in the new play "Good Night, Oscar," played "Rhapsody in Blue."

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda brought back the short concerts to showcase this year's Tony-nominated shows.

You can watch the Tony Awards live from the United Palace in Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11, on CBS2.

