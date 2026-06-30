Haitians fearful of deportation after SCOTUS rules in favor of President Trump's plan to end TPS

As many as 300,000 Haitians face removal from the United States, as the Trump administration moves to end their temporary protected status.

Advocates in Rockland County are organizing to push back, but their options are limited.

Armed gangs await those sent back, advocates say

Inside Spring Valley's Konbit Neg Lakay Haitian community center, pictures show an idyllic version of life on the Caribbean island, but advocates say the reality is more troubling, due to people displaced by violence and armed gangs killing police.

"Every Haitian Trump will be sending to Haiti will be a target," the center's Renold Julien said.

Local residents say Spring Valley seems quiet because hundreds of Haitians with TPS status are worried what the Trump administration is planning.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin recently posted the following:

"Temporary meant temporary, and if you think you're gonna wait out the Trump administration, it's not going to work. We will find you and we will deport you," Mullin wrote.

That could mean a sudden shortage of home health aides and nurses. Some Tri-State Area agencies report 10% or more of their employees have TPS status.

"We provide care to the people, exceptional care to the people. We are good people, good-hearted people, and we do love our job," said Huguette Dempair of the Haitian American Nurses Association.

Haitians urged to get in touch with senators

At Tuesday's conference, community leaders told TPS holders to pursue asylum and other legal options, and issued a call to action.

"You can call your senators because Congress has legislation sponsored by our congressman and others, bipartisan," the Rev. Nate Demosthene said.

However, President Trump would likely veto any attempt to extend Haitian TPS.

The Trump administration is offering airfare and $2,600 to encourage Haitian TPS holders to return home.