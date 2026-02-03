Haitians get reprieve as federal judge blocks Trump administration's attempt to end TPS

The Trump administration was set to end temporary protected status for immigrants from Haiti on Tuesday, but a federal judge blocked the move.

A sigh of relief followed for many in the New York City area.

Judge cites State Department advisory

Not long ago, every seat would have been filled at an English language class for Haitian immigrants in the Rockland County town of Spring Valley, but these days only a handful attend the sessions at the Konbit Neg Lakay Center.

"They're scared of ICE, and they feel very desperate," teacher Karen Stern Cohen said.

There were fears of ICE roundups in Spring Valley after the Trump administration announced plans to end TPS for the 350,000 Haitian immigrants in the U.S., but Federal Judge Ana Reyes blocked that move, saying the administration failed to take legally required steps before terminating Haitian TPS.

She pointed out that the U.S. State Department advises against travel to Haiti.

"I cannot find the words 'thank you' enough to say thank you to the judge," Haitian-American Renold Julien said.

Haitians say right now there's nothing to go back to

Julien said Haiti is choking under a plague of poverty and gang violence, with many Haitians blaming a history of exploitation by the U.S. and France.

Video taken from inside a patrol vehicle used by African troops shows turmoil as an attempt is made to secure Port-au-Prince, the island nation's capital.

"No one will want to go back to Haiti now. Port-au-Prince is 90% occupied by gang members. Who wants to go back to a situation like that?" Julien said.

DHS vows to take case to Supreme Court

The Department of Homeland Security says TPS status, which was granted in 2010, is intended to be temporary. It will ask the Supreme Court to rule, saying, "The final word will not be from an activist judge legislating from the bench."

"Please continue to pray that we will have better days ahead," Julien said.

Haitians are grateful the immediate termination is on hold.