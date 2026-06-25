Supreme Court sides with Trump over stripping deportation protections from Syrians and Haitians

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the Trump administration in its efforts to strip more than 356,000 Syrian and Haitian immigrants of temporary protections that have allowed them to live and work in the United States.

In a pair of cases that tested a key aspect of President Trump's plan to crack down on immigration, a divided Supreme Court ruled that the TPS law bars judicial review of all claims brought under federal law.

The dispute arose out of the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end Temporary Protected Status for more than 6,000 Syrians and 350,000 Haitians. Lower court judges had postponed the terminations of the programs.

But in an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, the high court said immigrants from Syria and Haiti are not entitled to judicial orders postponing the terminations of their temporary deportation protections.

"The TPS statute plainly bars consideration of respondents' non-constitutional claims," the court said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.