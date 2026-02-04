Some Haitian immigrants in NYC still living in fear despite TPS reprieve

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the end of temporary protection status for Haitian immigrants.

Monday, one day before the scheduled ending of TPS, a U.S. District court judge ruled to keep the protection in place while a lawsuit challenging the administration's order plays out in court.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson denounced the ruling, calling it "lawless activism."

New York City has the second-highest population of Haitians in the country. Business owners and families in Brooklyn's Little Haiti say it's a small win, but the fear and fight continue.

"A moment to breathe"

Wednesday, New York City Council leaders, community advocates, the Brooklyn borough president and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams applauded the ruling but said the fight continues.

"We got a moment to breathe, so we just take the breath," Williams said.

"This is a stop. We need a full solution for the kids can go to school, for the parents to go to work, for us to have a better life," one speaker said.

Council Member Farah Louis, whose parents are from Haiti, represents thousands of Caribbean families in Brooklyn.

"The final ruling is not here yet," she said. "We still don't know what the next steps are ... But what we do know is that we're creating spaces for preparation, we're making sure that folks are prepared for guardianship of their children, their businesses have the support that they need."

TPS fears closed business, owner says

Jensen Desrosiers opened Bon Bonbon Cafe and Bakery on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn five years ago.

He spoke to CBS News New York in February 2025 after stepped-up immigration enforcement began and the Trump administration announced it would end TPS for Haitian Americans. At the time, tables in his shop were empty because his Caribbean customers said they were too scared to dine out and employees stopped showing up.

One year later, his business is now closed, forced to shutter back in December after he says sales dropped dramatically.

"Heartbreaking to say that we had to close shop because of the situation, the immigration situation," Desrosiers said. "Our customer base are immigrants, and they have self-deported."

He added, "We did base our workforce on those who came from Haiti."

One TPS recipient who didn't want to share his name or show his face summed up his thoughts in one word: "Scared."