GWB traffic facing major delays following early morning crash

Traffic at the George Washington Bridge is facing major delays following an early morning crash on the inbound upper level.

First, a crash shut down two lanes shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday. Then, a stalled tractor-trailer caused even more delays.

Both have since cleared, but the damage has been done for the morning commute. Drivers are facing at least a 45-minute backup.

The George Washington Bridge connects Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan to Fort Lee in Bergen County, New Jersey. It has an upper and lower deck, with a total of 14 lanes.

Commuters should use the other Hudson River crossings at the Holland or Lincoln tunnels instead, and trucks should head north for the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Wednesday's delays come on the first Gridlock Alert Day of the month, coinciding with the annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.