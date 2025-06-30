Man from Guinea detained by ICE agents outside immigration court in Lower Manhattan

A man from Guinea is now being held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after being detained outside immigration court in Lower Manhattan.

CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo spoke with his husband, who fears his partner could get deported and persecuted in his home country.

Mamadou faced persecution in Guinea

Three weeks after Mamadou got married and just days before Pride festivities, federal agents took him into custody outside of immigration court in Lower Manhattan.

"It was emotional. I was trying to be very strong for him," said Fitz Smith, Mamadou's husband.

Smith said they begged the judge to no avail.

"He spent probably 10 minutes pleading to the judge, like, you know, these are the consequences of me going back to my country. I'm [in] danger in my community," Smith said. "There are numerous reports from that ... from that area where LGBT people are persecuted on a regular basis, stoned, they're burned."

According to the Human Rights Campaign, same-sex marriage is legal in 38 countries, but in Guinea, homosexuality is illegal.

Smith said Mamadou fled Guinea in 2023 after his family found out he was gay. He then sought asylum in the U.S. and was picked up by border patrol in Lukeville, Arizona.

Once released, Mamadou made his way to New York, where the couple met.

"We went to our first Pride. We went to Queens Pride. We try to be a part of the community as best we can," Smith said.

Smith said he now fears for his husband's life.

"The judge dismissed his case and with the dismissal he fell on to what we call expedited removal," said Ravi Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition.

Immigrants urged to get legal representation

The Trump administration's ramped-up immigration efforts have led to ICE arrests outside immigration courts. Attorneys say it's vital to seek legal advice and add that virtual hearings are an option in some cases.

"Very effective, depending on the kind of case you have. But you still need a lawyer that will return phone calls, or read the substance and build the case," immigration attorney Michael Wildes said.

Mamadou is now at an ICE facility in Texas, as Smith works to stop his deportation.

"I tell him, like, hold on to your faith, you know? I ask him if he's still praying. He still prays. I tell him I'm praying for him as well," Smith said.

CBS News New York reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for a comment on Mamadou's case, but has yet to hear back.