Groundbreaking ceremony held for Stonewall Inn visitors center celebrating LGBTQ history

NEW YORK -- Ahead of this weekend's pride parade, a groundbreaking for a visitors center next to the historic Stonewall Inn took place Friday.

When complete, it will be a celebration of LGBTQ history.

It was supposed to be a celebration marking two events - Stonewall Day and the groundbreaking - but instead members of the LGBTQ community said their hearts were heavy after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

It became more of a political event. But there was still a groundbreaking for the new facility next to the Stonewall Inn, which is considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement.

Once complete, the 3,700 square-foot visitors center will include exhibitions, in-person and virtual tours and art displays that celebrate LGBTQ history.

The community said they've been fighting for decades for autonomy over their own bodies, and now say women have lost that right.

The community said they will continue to fight to hold onto their rights and progress.

"This is important because we need to know the history. The history of our trans ancestors, the history of the people that have come before us that have fought for us to have agency over our bodies and for us to be able to express ourselves fully," Mila Jam said.

"It's so important that people have a place to come and visit and learn and see the history," Jena Vanelslander said.

The Stonewall Inn was declared a national monument in 2016. Along the way, the original building was split in two.

The visitors center will reunite the sections. It is set to open in 2024.