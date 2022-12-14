Grieving family of Tyler Phillips pleads for information about his hit-and-run killer

CORAM, N.Y. - A grieving Long Island family is asking for the public's help. Their young son was killed by a hit-and-run driver, who slammed into the child as he walked home from a park in Coram two months ago.

Suffolk Police are handing out fliers at checkpoints as the boy's mother pleads for the driver to come forward.

Desira Mack is unable to contain her tears two months after her vivacious son Tyler, an athletic student at the William Floyd Middle School celebrated his 13th birthday. The unimaginable hit-and-run death of the child remains unsolved.

Informational checkpoints were set up along Granny Road and Middle Island Road in Coram, where Tyler and his 13-year-old sister Krystal were struck while walking home along the bicycle path.

CBS2

The vehicle is believed to be a dark colored Chevrolet Equinox, model year 2005-2009.

"If you see a vehicle that fits that description, we need your help," said Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

"He was a hero. Before he died, he did so much good," Mack said. "He pushed my daughter out of the way. He saved her. They didn't even see the car coming, no headlights."

Tyler and Krystal were hanging out after school at a park in Gordon Heights. It was dusk when the children left the park to walk home. The commissioner says a lack of lights, sidewalks, and cameras makes this crime extremely challenging to solve.

"We raised the rewardup to $5,000," Harrison said.

McLogan met 13-year-old Krystal. Her arm was in a sling.

Shortly after, the family decided to donate Tyler's organs.

"What if this was your child?" Mack said.

"We were able to recover some parts from the vehicle," Harrison said. "Damage to passenger side bumper, passenger side headlight and passenger side sideview mirror... . Give us a call. Get that license plate."

"I can't imagine. I still can't. Waking up every morning, not seeing my son hurts. So please come forward," Mack said.

Tyler's family is praying and Suffolk Crime Stoppers is pleading for tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.