13-year-old Tyler Phillips dies, sister recovering from injuries in Coram hit-and-run

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. 

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. 

"He's my hero," said Desari Mack. 

Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. 

"He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. 

Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the tragedy online. 

"He played football for William Floyd. He was a good kid. I miss my baby," said Mack. 

At around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night, Tyler was walking home from a neighborhood park with his sister, Krystal Randolph, along the bicycle path on Granny Road.

According to police, they were hit from behind and Tyler tried to push Krystal out of harm's way. 

"It took him. It made him fly, but she was pushed to the side because he was pulling her," said Krystal's aunt Steffani Campbell. 

Krystal's arm is in a sling because of her injuries. 

There was no immediate description of the car or driver in the hit-and-run from police. But Krystal said the driver was behind the wheel of a gray SUV. 

"We expect the vehicle involved to have front and/or side passenger damage," said Suffolk County Police Deputy Inspector David Doherty. "We are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and video." 

The hit-and-run happened outside Kevan Adams' house. 

"I've seen a lot of accidents, because they speed over here," said Adams. 

Mack and her children live in a shelter along a commercial route. 

"It's highlighting a bigger problem of the families that live in this shelter. The children are often looking for things to do," said Pastor Cynthia McCants, who said the park - more than a mile away - is their closest option. 

Tyler's grieving family and friends are planning a candlelight vigil on Friday at the Children's Park of Gordon Heights. 

Police are asking for the public's help to solve the crime. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.   

Jennifer McLogan
During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 6:06 AM

