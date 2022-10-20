Reward offered in deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old Tyler Phillips in Coram

CORAM, N.Y. -- A hit-and-run crash left a Long Island teenager dead, and now a $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Police said a brother and sister, both 13 years old, were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were hit just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The boy, identified as Tyler Phillips, died the next day. His sister, Krystal Randolph, suffered minor injuries.

Police said the siblings were hit from behind, and Phillips tried to push his sister out of harm's way.

"He's my hero," his mother, Desari Mack, told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

Investigators are looking for a dark colored Chevy Equinox with damage to the front passenger headlight, bumper and mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.