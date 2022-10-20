Watch CBS News
Crime

Reward offered in deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old Tyler Phillips in Coram

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Reward offered in Coram hit-and-run
Reward offered in Coram hit-and-run 00:31

CORAM, N.Y. -- A hit-and-run crash left a Long Island teenager dead, and now a $5,000 reward is being offered in the case. 

Police said a brother and sister, both 13 years old, were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were hit just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. 

The boy, identified as Tyler Phillips, died the next day. His sister, Krystal Randolph, suffered minor injuries. 

Police said the siblings were hit from behind, and Phillips tried to push his sister out of harm's way.

"He's my hero," his mother, Desari Mack, told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan. 

Investigators are looking for a dark colored Chevy Equinox with damage to the front passenger headlight, bumper and mirror. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.   

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 6:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.