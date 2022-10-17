Grief, anguish and a search for answers after Tyler Lewis is stabbed to death at University at Buffalo

BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo.

Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground.

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin.

College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?"

"We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a long line of educators... and him going to college. The only grandchild, the only son. It's more than a family can bear."

Charismatic, insightful, a rich sense of humor say his teachers. He was a graduate of Baldwin High School.

Lewis was stabbed to death on the campus of University of Buffalo not far from SUNY Buffalo State where Tyler was a respective and popular sophomore.

"We don't believe that there's a continuing threat to the University, but out of an abundance of caution and to make sure our students do feel safe, we are increasing patrols," said University at Buffalo Police Chief Chris Bartolomei.

College officials say the incident was not random, but an altercation between known individuals.

Police are looking for a male suspect with substantial facial wounds wearing a mustard colored shirt.

Besides the person of interest in the stabbing, police believe at least four others - some students - may have been involved in the incident, fleeing in a black four door sedan.

"He was an amazing young man. He did not deserve this, and we need to know what happened because it should not happen on a college campus," said family friend Caryn Tatham.

His parents say Tyler excelled at baseball, art, attended NASA Space Camp and Young People's Camp, and was the excelsior scholar at Baldwin.

"Such a remarkable young man. I saw Tyler from birth, and growing up very caring, loving, respectful," said family friend Tyler Lewis.

The family is begging for answers and justice - it's a senseless loss of a promising life.