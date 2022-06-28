14-year-old boy reunites with "Gravesend" cast & crew who helped save his life after car accident
NEW YORK -- There was a happy reunion in Brooklyn as a 14-year-old boy met the cast and crew of a TV show that saved his life after an accident.
"Inside Edition" captured the reunion as the teenager thanked the heroes who saved him.
Back in November, the boy was pinned under a car that jumped the curb in Gravesend.
Crew members of a show bearing the neighborhood's name, which was filming nearby, lifted the car to free the boy.
"We went from doing a scene in a movie to actually being part of real life that was movie-like," actor William DeMeo said.
"I turned around and then I just saw a car coming at me, and secondly I blacked out. And then I woke up, like, for the car still dragging me," the victim said.
